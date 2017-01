‘All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honour, duty, mercy, hope’- Winston Churchill I am someone who doesn’t do well with ambiguous things – as my curious side won’t let me be great. But this life sha, e get plenty plenty things we question but […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added January 09, 2017

from Bella Naija