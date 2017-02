Bassey Inyang in Calabar Blaming the federal government for allegedly frustrating its effort at commencing the construction of the proposed 260-kilometre super highway, the Cross River State government has dared the federal government, saying it will go ahead with the project, if by the middle of March the state fails to get the necessary approvals […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added February 19, 2017

from This Day News