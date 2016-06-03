25

C’River honours ex-tennis star

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar A tennis championship in honour of 88-year-old former tennis star, Charles Duke, has been inaugurated by the Cross River State Sports Commission. Chairman of the commission, Orok Duke, at  a press conference  in Calabar,  said the state decided to honour Duke in his lifetime through the championship. He said the octogenarian played […]
