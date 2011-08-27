login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
I’ll mobilise all forces in protest against any military coup in Nigeria – Pastor Bakare
CAF Confederation Cup fixtures, leading goalscorers
Policeman sentenced to 10 years in jail for killing protester
61-year-old Islamic cleric beheads woman seeking spiritual counsel
Why I Did Not Attend University – #BBNaija’s Bisola | WATCH
Trending Nigerian News
Stephen Keshi's son welcomes his first child
Firms’ right issue hits N329.96 billion as restructuring heightens
Nigeria needs 32m STB for digital switch over – NBC
La Liga: Legal Troubles of Its Brightest Stars
PDP Crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi Factions Endorse Governors’ Position
12
views
CAF Confederation Cup fixtures, leading goalscorers
Added June 19, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
CAF Confederation Cup fixtures
added February 10, 2017 from
The Punch News
Caf Confederations Cup Fixtures
added August 27, 2011 from
Complete Sports
CAF Confederation cup: Lobi, Heartland draw bye
added December 10, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Abdullahi backs Rivers United to succeed in Caf Confederation Cup
added April 28, 2017 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
‘Rivers United will be first Nigerian club to win CAF Confederation Cup’
added April 25, 2017 from
Guardian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us