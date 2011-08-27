12

views
Unfave

CAF Confederation Cup fixtures, leading goalscorers

Added June 19, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. CAF Confederation Cup fixtures
    added February 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Caf Confederations Cup Fixtures
    added August 27, 2011 from Complete Sports
  3. CAF Confederation cup: Lobi, Heartland draw bye
    added December 10, 2012 from Vanguard News
  4. Abdullahi backs Rivers United to succeed in Caf Confederation Cup
    added April 28, 2017 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. ‘Rivers United will be first Nigerian club to win CAF Confederation Cup’
    added April 25, 2017 from Guardian News