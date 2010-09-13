Caleb University begins research to end Lagos traffic

Students of Caleb University at Imota in Ikorodu, near Lagos, are currently doing a research to provide a lasting solution to the nerve-racking traffic in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. The Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Prof. Daniel Aina, on Monday said the university took up the research in compliance with the mission statement of the university […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 24, 2017

from The Punch News

