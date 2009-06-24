14

CAN, ACP plan deliverance rally for Anambra governorship aspirants

Tony Okafor, Awka The Christian Association of Nigeria, Anambra State chapter; and a nongovernmental organisation, the Anambra Consensus Project, on Tuesday signed a pact to work together to produce the next governor of the state. They promised to organise what they call a “deliverance rally” on September 15 for governorship aspirants in the state. The […]
Added August 29, 2017
from The Punch News

