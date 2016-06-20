18

views
Unfave

Can’t Fight Xenophobia with Xenophobia

SIMONKOLAWOLELIVE! simon.kolawole@thisdaylive.com, sms: 0805 500 1961 Something unNigerian happened in Abuja on Thursday: protesters vandalised an MTN office in an apparent reprisal mission over the perennial xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. MTN, being the biggest South African company in the country, is by far the easiest for reprisal. This, I suppose, was meant […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added February 25, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. I can’t fight Buhari in public –Tunde Bakare
    added October 01, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Government can’t fight corruption – Falana
    added January 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Don’t fight corruption with corruption, NBA tells Buhari
    added August 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Buhari alone can’t fight corruption – Kwara gov, cleric
    added July 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. You can’t go wrong with Mediterranean diet
    added June 20, 2016 from The Punch News