Seven men suspected of cannibalism appeared in a South African court on Thursday, with one of the accused reportedly wanting to plead guilty to charges that have shocked the country. Angry residents gathered outside the courthouse in the rural town of Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal province, as the case was adjourned until October 12. Five people were […]

Added September 28, 2017

from The Punch News