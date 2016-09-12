16

Cara Mund crowned 91st Miss America!

Ivy League graduate and national dance champion Cara Mund from North Dakota won the Miss America pageant on Sunday, becoming the first contestant from the state to ever win the 91-year-old pageant. Cara was one of 51 contestants in the pageant judged according to talent, evening wear, lifestyle, fitness and their answer to an on-stage question. The first […] The post Cara Mund crowned 91st Miss America! appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added September 11, 2017
from Bella Naija

