We often take for granted what we think, but it is very important to guard your thoughts, because everything you are today originated from your thoughts. What we desire or aspire to become is attainable; however, it all depends on us. If you think back to all the achievements in your life, you will observe […] The post Caroline Clark: What Are You Thinking? appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 22, 2017

from Bella Naija

