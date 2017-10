Catalonia’s separatist leader on Monday refused to say whether he had declared independence from Spain, calling for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to settle the country’s worst political crisis in a generation. Responding to a Monday morning deadline set by the central government to clarify his position, Carles Puigdemont wrote in […]

