login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Prepare for your own sovereign nation, gorup tells Yoruba people
Video: Kogi indigenes chant derogatory song at Dino Melaye
Catholic Archbishop of Lagos urges Nigerians to pray for unity, peace
Why I chose to collect ransom in dollars – Notorious kidnapper Evans
UNICEF USAVoice: 6 Ways The Fight Against Polio Is Transforming Global Health
Trending Nigerian News
Woman Ogechi Amadi among Evans’ kidnap gang
EXTRA TIME: Players and fans react as Bafana Bafana register historic win over Nigeria
Jason Derulo steps out with his new white girlfriend (photos)
By-election: APC disqualifies Aregbesola’s aide, clears Adeleke’s brother for primary
NPFL: Leaders Plateau Trounce Gombe As Enyimba, Rangers Win; MFM Edge 3SC
14
views
Catholic Archbishop of Lagos urges Nigerians to pray for unity, peace
Added June 11, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Imam urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari’s safe return
added January 27, 2017 from
The Punch News
South Africa urges Nigerians to pray for Nelson Mandela
added July 21, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Pres. Jonathan Urges Nigerians to Pray for Buhari
added May 25, 2015 from
Bella Naija
Buhari’s sister urges Nigerians to pray for the President, says she communicates with him daily
added February 09, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Ramadan: Oritsejafor urges Muslims to pray for peace, stability
added August 03, 2011 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us