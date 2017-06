Following its 800 million dollars intervention in the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, injected 195 million dollars into the market to meet the requests of customers in the various segments of the market. The acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor, said in a statement in […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 19, 2017

from The Punch News