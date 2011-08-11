25

views
Unfave

CBN interventions bridge exchange rate spread by 37.81%

Added March 27, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. CBN interventions bridge exchange rate spread by 37.81%
    added March 27, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. Sanusi faults CBN on naira exchange rate
    added February 08, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Stakeholders wait for CBN’s flexible exchange rate modalities
    added May 24, 2016 from Tribune News
  4. Analysts urge depreciation, dollar supply to bridge exchange rates
    added August 11, 2011 from Businessday Nigeria
  5. CBN Adopts Flexible Exchange Rate Policy, Retains Interest Rate at 12%
    added May 25, 2016 from Bella Naija