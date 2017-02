Moves to tighten noose against FX round tripping By Obinna Chima In line with its determination to boost dollar supply in the economy as well as to bridge the wide gap between the interbank foreign exchange (FX) market and the parallel market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday pegged the Naira exchange rate […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added February 18, 2017

from This Day News