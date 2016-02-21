14

CBN Pledges to Sustain Dollar Injection in Forex Market

By Obinna Chima The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend indicated that it would sustain its foreign exchange intervention into various segments of the market, thereby heightening expectations that the naira will appreciate in the coming days. The expectations became rife following the inability of the authorised dealers to fully subscribe to various […]
