CBN Pledges to Sustain Dollar Injection in Forex Market
By Obinna Chima The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend indicated that it would sustain its foreign exchange intervention into various segments of the market, thereby heightening expectations that the naira will appreciate in the coming days. The expectations became rife following the inability of the authorised dealers to fully subscribe to various […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News
Added May 08, 2017
from This Day News