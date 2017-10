Oyetunji Abioye The Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday expressed concerns over the non-remittance of export proceeds by exporting firms. As a result, the apex bank said it was set to blacklist a number of exporters who had failed to repatriate the proceeds of their exports. The Director, Banking Supervision, CBN, Ahmad Abdullahi, made this […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 05, 2017

from The Punch News