Latest Nigerian News
Abraka killings: Police search for perpetrators —Delta CP
Alleged $40m contract scam: EFCC re-arraigns Jonathan’s cousin, wife
Non-teaching staff begin 3-day warning strike in A-Ibom
S/Court fixes Nov 14 to hear crude oil revenue sharing formula suit
No document relating to 2017 budget removed from Goje’s house — Police
Trending Nigerian News
Stampede as Ekiti youths get N2,000 for collecting PVC
Dog that foiled Boko Haram suicide bombing gets posthumous award
CCT trial: FG tenders Saraki’s EFCC statement in evidence
Davido replies Chiamaka, lady who threatens to commit suicide over him
How Would You Spend N200 for Lunch? Watch a New Episode of Zikoko’s Video Series on BN TV
CCT trial: FG tenders Saraki’s EFCC statement in evidence
Added April 28, 2017
from Vanguard News
