Celebrating a Decade! Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria presents 2017 Edition “Africa Rising: Haute Couture”

In the last 10 years, Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria has played an immense role in placing the African modelling industry on the global map. The internationally recognised competition is known for discovering supermodels such as; Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bundchen, Alessandra Ambrosio including Nigerian supermodels such as Chika Emmanuella, Mayowa Nicholas, Victor Ndigwe and recently […] The post Celebrating a Decade! Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria presents 2017 Edition “Africa Rising ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 22, 2017

from Bella Naija

