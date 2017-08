Seriki Adinoyi writes that Jos, the capital city of Plateau State, came alive recently with the 2017 Nzem Berom festival As many still think Jos, the capital city of Plateau State has been robbed of all forms of human existence and social life because of the crises that had bedeviled it in recent past; the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 29, 2017

from This Day News