Celebrating Opeyemi Odutemowo, the 29-year old Nigerian Lady with a Ph.D in Nuclear Physics

Congratulations are in order for Opeyemi S. Odutemowo who just bagged a Ph.D degree in Nuclear Physics from the University of Pretoria, South Africa. Opeyemi, a graduate of Applied physics (Geophysics) from the University of Lagos, attended Mayflower School, Ikenne. Her brother twitted the news earlier this week. Thats my sister bagging her P.hd in Physics (Nuclear Physics) […] The post Celebrating Opeyemi Odutemowo, the 29-year old Nigerian Lady with a Ph.D in Nuclear Physics appeared first ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added May 13, 2017
from Bella Naija

