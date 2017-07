By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja Prospective house builders and the construction industry will have reasons to smile soon as cement manufacturers have put the machinery in motion to bring down the price of the product. Making this disclosure at the State House, Abuja Thursday after a meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chairman of BUA Cement, […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 07, 2017

from This Day News