Idris Adesina Champions D’Tigers took a big leap towards their title defence at the 2017 FIBA Africa Championship in Tunisia and Senegal after defeating co-hosts Senegal 76-71 in a pulsating semi-final clash on Friday to book a place in Saturday’s final. The coach Alex Nwora side will play second co-hosts Tunisia, who defeated Morocco 60-52, […]

September 15, 2017

