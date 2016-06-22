Champions League all-time top scorers

Leading Champions League scorers (since its inception in 1992-93): 98 — Cristiano Ronaldo 94 — Lionel Messi 71 — Raul 60 — Ruud van Nistelrooy 59 — Andrei Shevchenko 51 — Thierry Henry 51 — Karim Benzema 50 — Filippo Inzaghi 49 — Zlatan Ibrahimovic 44 — Didier Drogba
