Champions League : Bayern thrash Arsenal 5-1

Bayern Munich routed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League last 16 first leg clash on Wednesday thanks to a blistering spell of three goals in 10 second-half minutes. Arjen Robben opened the scoring after just 11 minutes at the Allianz Arena when the Dutchman beat Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina with a fine left-foot strike into […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 15, 2017
from The Punch News

