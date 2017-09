Edinson Cavani and Neymar both scored as Paris Saint-Germain claimed a convincing 3-0 victory over a disappointing Bayern Munich in their heavyweight Champions League clash in the French capital on Wednesday. PSG got off to a dream start as their other Brazilian summer signing Dani Alves gave them the lead inside 90 seconds at the […]

Added September 27, 2017

