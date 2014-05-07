login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
I’m delighted, I’m Champions League’s top scorer again – Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Champions League leading goalscorers
How two-goal Ronaldo kept Real Madrid kings of Europe
Tops and flops in Champions League final
Ronaldo comes full circle to cement legacy
Trending Nigerian News
Police hunt for nail-cutter who raped ‘Almajiri’ boy
Vaccination error kills 15 children
Maroof, Ogu To join Eagles in Abuja Sunday; Onazi, Omeruo On Monday
CAF Champions League results
At 93, Mugabe begins nationwide election campaign
16
views
Champions League final: Bale hails Madrid’s history boys
Added June 03, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Champions League final: Cardiff on alert after Manchester horror
added June 01, 2017 from
Guardian News
Bale seeks Madrid improvements in every department
added November 03, 2016 from
Guardian News
Real Madrid players look dapper as they jet into Italy ahead of Champions League final tomorrow (photos)
added May 27, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
UEFA names Kuipers as Champions League final referee
added May 07, 2014 from
The Punch News
Juventus Stand Between Madrid, Historic Champions League Defence
added June 02, 2017 from
This Day News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us