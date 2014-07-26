CHAN 2018: Eagles to Know Opponents Today

Nigeria’s Home-based Eagles will today know their group phase opponents at the 5th African Nations Championship (CHAN) kicking off on 13thJanuary 2018 in Morocco. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the Draw Ceremony will take place at the stately Hotel Sofitel Rabat, which also hosted CAF’s Extraordinary General Assembly following the first-ever […]

Added November 16, 2017

