25

views
Unfave

Chance the Rapper Donates $1m to Support Chicago Public Schools

Grammy Award winning hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper has donated $1m to Chicago Public Schools (CPS). He made the announcement at a press conference at Westcott Elementary School on Monday. CPS and board of education officials have been searching for ways to make up for a $215 million shortfall in state funding after Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added March 07, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Chance the Rapper Donates $1m to Support Chicago Public Schools
    added March 07, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Chance the Rapper gives $1 mn amid Chicago school row
    added March 06, 2017 from Guardian News
  3. GE donates $1m to Borno for displaced persons
    added October 21, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. GE donates $1m to UNICEF for Borno displaced mothers, children
    added October 21, 2015 from The Punch News
  5. Offor donates $1m to Rotary’s polio eradication
    added June 25, 2013 from Vanguard News