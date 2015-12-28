Popular Nigerian and actor Charles Okocha popularly known as Igwe 2Pac or Mr Amoshine posted a video on his Instagram page yesterday and it is quite hilarious. In the video, he was doing his famous “Haters shove it up your a**” dance with veteran actor Harryb Anyawu and actor Elvis Chibuikem. This will definitely have […] The post Charles “Igwe 2pac” Okocha is here again with another message for the “haters”

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 07, 2017

from Bella Naija

