Check out some of the worst marriage proposals ever
Proposing marriage to the one
you love is a big deal and sometimes the pressure to pull the perfect
proposal can be so nerve-wracking that some end up messing it up. People
have been sharing what they consider the worst proposal ideas online
and some of them are just so hilarious.
From the gynecologist who
proposed to his patient during a vaginal exam by pretending he was
pulling the
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added July 02, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog