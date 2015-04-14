Check out some of the worst marriage proposals ever

Proposing marriage to the one you love is a big deal and sometimes the pressure to pull the perfect proposal can be so nerve-wracking that some end up messing it up. People have been sharing what they consider the worst proposal ideas online and some of them are just so hilarious. From the gynecologist who proposed to his patient during a vaginal exam by pretending he was pulling the

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added July 02, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

