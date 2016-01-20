login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Nigeria draw Italy and Mexico for Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup - Goal.com
Lady Gaga set to Replace Beyoncé as the Saturday Night Headliner for Coachella 2017
Dangote Exports 400,000 Metric Tons of Cement Produced in Nigeria
Police Recover 40 Weapons from Repentant Bandits in Sokoto
World Cup: FIFA assures Africa of nine or ten places
Trending Nigerian News
Herdsmen are actively involved in kidnapping — Delta CP
Love the way he is rocking the backpack, don't worry about the spelling
Check out this epic Twitter response
2017 Lent begins today!
Sand Eagles know Bahamian fate
22
views
Check out this epic Twitter response
Lol.
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added March 01, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog
Related Nigerian News
Check out this epic Twitter response
added March 01, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Check out this set of twins and their beautiful family
added December 08, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Check out this cute throwback photo of Tiwa Savage
added November 04, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Check out this amazing Afro Emojis...
added February 02, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Lol. Check out this scammer's response to a phone subscriber he tried to scam
added January 20, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us