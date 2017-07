German international defender Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from Italian club Roma for a reported fee of £29 million ($37.3m, 32.7m euros), the buying club announced on Sunday. The 24-year-old — whose fee with add-ons could rise to £33.3m — signed a five-year contract a week after helping his country win the Confederations Cup. Rudiger, who […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 09, 2017

from The Punch News