Chelsea’s technical director Michael Emenalo — a key confidant of owner Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge — is standing down from his role, the reigning Premier League champions said on Monday. Emenalo acted as a link between the first team and the Blues board, had an influence on transfers, including Chelsea’s much-scrutinised loan strategy, and […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 06, 2017

from The Punch News