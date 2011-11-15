login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Germany vs Chile(0-1)
US student jailed by North Korea laid to rest in Ohio
Trump says he does not have tapes of Comey meetings
Revisiting the TSA’s gains…
Weak governance, poor law enforcement cause of secessionist threats – APC Govs
Trending Nigerian News
Fake doctor who sucks patients’ sperm, discharges them without treatment arrested
Turkish Club Monitor Akwa United Striker, Alhassan
OAU, UNILAG, 6 varsities to enjoy uninterrupted power supply
Judgment without justice
I prefer having rich person in charge of economy – Trump
22
views
Chevron Nigeria staff embark on strike over planned job cuts
Added June 22, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Chevron Nigeria staff embark on strike over planned job cuts
added June 22, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Air Nigeria Engineers On Strike Over Unserviceable Aircraft
added November 15, 2011 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
FMC doctors embark on strike over salary irregularities
added May 05, 2016 from
The Punch News
Kogi workers to embark on strike over non-payment of salaries
added April 26, 2016 from
Tribune News
Delta workers embark on strike over kidnappings
added March 28, 2012 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us