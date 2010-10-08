4

views
Unfave

Chevron Trains Young Nigerian Graduates on Oil and Gas Skills

Ejiofor Alike As part of Chevron Nigeria Limited’s efforts to assist in the building of organisational capability in the oil and gas industry, the company has completed a 12-month on-the-job-training of Nigerian graduates at the company’s office and field locations. Chevron’s General Manager in charge of Policy Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn said […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 24, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Chevron Trainees Appeal For Employment
    added October 08, 2010 from Guardian News
  2. NSE Index Sheds 0.46 % as Investors Book Profits on Oil and Banking Stocks
    added December 21, 2016 from This Day News
  3. Kachikwu: FG to Unveil Four New Policies on Oil and Gas Sector
    added August 18, 2016 from This Day News
  4. We lack capacity for oil and gas businesses — Muktari
    added June 29, 2013 from The Punch News
  5. Talking Insurance: A brief on oil and gas insurance (2)
    added September 25, 2011 from Vanguard News