Chevron Trains Young Nigerian Graduates on Oil and Gas Skills
Ejiofor Alike As part of Chevron Nigeria Limited’s efforts to assist in the building of organisational capability in the oil and gas industry, the company has completed a 12-month on-the-job-training of Nigerian graduates at the company’s office and field locations. Chevron’s General Manager in charge of Policy Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn said […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News
Added August 24, 2017
from This Day News