13

views
Unfave

Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: Onboarding Best Practices for Nigerian Employers

Welcoming people to your company deserves as much attention and pageantry as launching a new product or service. In the real sense, they are same thing, except that the former is even more important. People look forward to first days at work with almost same mixed feelings of first days at school. Taking away those […] The post Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: Onboarding Best Practices for Nigerian Employers appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added May 18, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: Interview Best Practices For Employers
    added September 28, 2016 from Bella Naija
  2. Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: The 8 Most Asked Interview Questions
    added February 24, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: Employee Appreciation Ideas Nigerian Employers Need To Adopt
    added April 24, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: Why Payroll Records Are Important
    added February 15, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Chika Uwazie’s TalentBase: How Nigerian Businesses Can Streamline Their Payroll Processes
    added January 26, 2017 from Bella Naija