Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie had so much FUN at the 2017 #GlamourWOTY Awards

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards which held in New York last night. Stepping out in a gorgeous pastel colored floral dress, the 40-year-old writer spent the night mingling and generally having fun with other strong and amazing women who were at the event.
Added November 14, 2017
