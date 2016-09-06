12

China opposes North Korea missile launch, urges restraint

China condemned North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile over Japan Friday and appealed for restraint to avoid inflaming tensions in the region. “The Chinese side opposes the DPRK’s violation of the resolution of the Security Council, and its use of ballistic missile technology for launch activities,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular […]
