China quake: Death toll rises to 20

The death toll from the earthquake that struck China’s south-western Sichuan province rose to 20, with 431 injured, local authorities said on Thursday. Eighteen people suffered serious injuries, according to the local government website. Twelve bodies have been identified. They include two local residents and at least six tourists, who were visiting Jiuzhaigou national park, […]



Added August 10, 2017

The Punch News


