China to Ban sales of Fuel-Powered Vehicles

China has said it will set a deadline for car manufacturers to stop selling fossil-fuel-powered vehicles in the country, and switch to electric cars. Xin Guobin, the vice minister of industry and information technology, has said the Chinese government is working with regulators to figure out a timetable to end not just the production but […]

Added September 12, 2017

