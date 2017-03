Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja The Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) will complete the Abuja light rail project in the first quarter of next year, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, has said. He said this yesterday after a tour of the workshop and the control and signal room of the rail […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added March 13, 2017

from This Day News