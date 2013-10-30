CHLOE OLUMIDE: COLOURFUL WORLD OF BOBBY BENSON’S GRAND DAUGTHER

Her eminence is multiplied by the link to Bobby Benson, an entertainer and musician who defined an era of Nigerian music, particularly the Highlife genre. Her father, Yomi (Bobby Benson Jnr.), managed the 80s hit group, SWEAT, which majorly comprised his siblings (Bobby Benson’s children and their friends). Although she is not sure where to […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News
Added November 04, 2017
from This Day News
Related Nigerian News
- I once contemplated suicide–Tony, Bobby Benson’s first son
added April 21, 2017 from The Punch News
- Lira is the Face of Bobbi Brown’s 2016 South Africa Campaign
added March 26, 2016 from Bella Naija
- Nick Gordon's arrest will be used as evidence in Bobbi Kristina's death Investigation
added June 12, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Family removes Bobbi Kristina’s belongings from her home
added July 22, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ever Hear of the #ColourfulWorldOfMore? Well it’s Here! Join D’banj, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido, Bovi & More at the Colourful Guinness Concert | Sunday 3rd November 2013
added October 30, 2013 from Bella Naija