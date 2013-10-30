CHLOE OLUMIDE: COLOURFUL WORLD OF BOBBY BENSON’S GRAND DAUGTHER

Her eminence is multiplied by the link to Bobby Benson, an entertainer and musician who defined an era of Nigerian music, particularly the Highlife genre. Her father, Yomi (Bobby Benson Jnr.), managed the 80s hit group, SWEAT, which majorly comprised his siblings (Bobby Benson’s children and their friends). Although she is not sure where to […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 04, 2017

from This Day News

