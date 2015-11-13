Choc Boi Nation, one of the flagship labels under Chocolate City Music have appointed DJ Lambo as their first female president. They made this announcement yesterday on their Instagram page with a special video. They wrote: Congratulations DJ Lambo (@djlambo_) on your appointment as President Choc Boi Nation. We believe in your commitment and ability […] The post Choc Boi Nation unveils DJ Lambo as President appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added June 13, 2017

from Bella Naija

