Chocolate City Music present a new show titled “Finish The Lyrics” where Chocolate City artists face off against one another in a bid to provide the lyrics of popular songs. The show is targeted at showing a lifestyle side of the artists outside of them being musicians as well as putting them in a space of […] The post Chocolate City’s DJ Lambo & Loose Kaynon face off on New Show “Finish The Lyrics” | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 13, 2017

from Bella Naija

