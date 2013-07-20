17

views
Unfave

Christian Grey & Anastasia Steele are back in ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ | Watch the Teaser

  Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in “Fifty Shades Freed“, the third chapter based on the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015 and 2017’s blockbuster films that grossed almost $950 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine’s Day 2018.   […] The post Christian Grey & Anastasia Steele are back in ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ | Watch the Teaser ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 11, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. More children in the N-Delta are back in public schools – Ms Esiri
    added July 20, 2013 from Vanguard News
  2. BN TV: Are You in an Unhealthy Relationship? Watch a New Episode of Dolapo Sijuwade’s “So You Wanna Get Married”
    added June 14, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Ramsey Nouah, Tana Adelana star in Emem Isong’s Psychological Thriller “Body Language” | Watch the Teaser on BN
    added September 08, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. NdaniTV’s “Real Talk” is back with a New Host & Juicier Topics! Get the Scoop + Watch the Teaser for Season 2
    added August 02, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Let’s Slip into something… Darker! WATCH the Official Trailer for “Fifty Shades Darker”
    added September 14, 2016 from Bella Naija