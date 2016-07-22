16

views
Unfave

Chukwudi Okoli: 4 Basic Ways to Succeed In Business as a Smart Entrepreneur

Business is an art. It requires critical but constant thinking to succeed. Hence, several works, lectures and seminars have been put together to address several key issues in business. However, it’s a common knowledge that the basic reason why anyone is in business is to make profit. Profit-making remains the fundamental yardstick to measure which […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 03, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Chukwudi Okoli: 4 Basic Ways to Succeed In Business as a Smart Entrepreneur
    added February 03, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Nigeria has a long way to go in physical planning – George
    added January 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Mother Of Three kidnapped On Way To Church In Warri
    added October 03, 2016 from This Day News
  4. 5 Lessons From Tokunboh George-Taylor On How To Succeed In The Workplace As A Woman
    added September 24, 2016 from Woman.ng
  5. Artistes must do right thing to succeed in music –D-TRUCE
    added July 22, 2016 from The Punch News