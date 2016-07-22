Chukwudi Okoli: 4 Basic Ways to Succeed In Business as a Smart Entrepreneur

Business is an art. It requires critical but constant thinking to succeed. Hence, several works, lectures and seminars have been put together to address several key issues in business. However, it’s a common knowledge that the basic reason why anyone is in business is to make profit. Profit-making remains the fundamental yardstick to measure which […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 03, 2017

from Bella Naija

