Church cancels wedding after Facebook gay marriage post

Australia’s prime minister Friday defended a church’s right not to marry some couples following reports a woman’s wedding was cancelled after she posted support for same-sex marriage on Facebook ahead of a national vote. A voluntary postal ballot involving up to 15 million Australians on whether gay marriage should be legalised is underway, with the […]
Added September 15, 2017
from The Punch News

