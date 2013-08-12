9

views
Unfave

CIPM tasks practitioners to remodel leadership style

Added August 05, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari’s rigid leadership style is making Nigeria's economic problems harder to solve- Bloomberg
    added November 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, comes for Dele Momodu over his article comparing Pres Buhari and Osinbajo's leadership style
    added February 26, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Obasanjo tasks pupils on good leadership
    added December 15, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Juliet Ehimuan Chiazor Speaks On Her Leadership Style As The Country Manager For Google Nigeria
    added December 07, 2016 from Woman.ng
  5. APC will adopt new leadership style, says Shettima
    added August 12, 2013 from Guardian News