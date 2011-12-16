login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
MOPPAN rolls out 6-point agenda
Navy investigates clash with Police in Calabar – Director
LeBron’s home vandalised in Los Angeles
Man dies after drinks 3 litres of vodka
Tiwa Savage trolled for disrespecting ‘Ghana National Flag’
Trending Nigerian News
Our position on removal of Ven. Taiwo – Lagos CAN
Video: Woman caught switching babies, could this be true?
Nigeria Vs South Africa: Why Moses, Ideye, Ighalo Were Dropped
Realisation of Biafra republic near – Kanu
Man City set Guardiola treble target
6
views
City set treble target for Guardiola
Added May 31, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Ranieri sets survival target for Leicester
added July 29, 2016 from
The Punch News
Consumers set targets for insurance operators
added November 05, 2016 from
The Punch News
#Chibokgirls: Reps ask FG to set target for Chibok girls’ rescue
added April 14, 2016 from
The Punch News
Sharks’ Victor Ezeji sets target for new season
added February 02, 2012 from
The Nation
Omokaro: Keshi Should Set Target For Home Eagles
added December 16, 2011 from
Complete Sports
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us